EDITORIAL COMMENT: Zanu-PF should implement resolutions made at Conference

The 16th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference underway in Masvingo ends today. It is our hope that the delegates to the conference will come up with concrete resolutions to tackle the many challenges facing the country.

The conference, we want to believe, provided a platform for the party leadership to find each other and as the curtains come down this evening, what should emerge is a united Zanu-PF whose focus is to deliver to its people. It is the ruling Zanu-PF which gives direction to the Government hence when Government fails to deliver it is the party which is blamed.

During the conference the party obviously took stock of what it has done so far to fulfil the promises it made to the people when it won resoundingly the 2013 general elections. The year 2017’s thrust therefore should be to complete the outstanding work.

What is encouraging is that the economy has started recording positives in the different sectors. The heavens have also opened up which is another positive development for the command agriculture meant to guarantee the nation food security. The conference delegates, as already alluded to, should come up with a roadmap for 2017 whose objective is to build on the gains so far recorded.

The different Government ministries should be given targets which should be reviewed regularly. We need not wait for another annual conference to review progress but the exercise should in fact be a continuous process. The conference debated and came up with solutions on growing the different economic sectors that include agriculture, mining, tourism and manufacturing.

Some manufacturing companies have already started recording an increase in capacity utilisation and this has been attributed to the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 64 which banned the importation of goods that are produced locally. The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Cde Patrick Chinamasa has already announced that more commodities will be added on the list of commodities whose importation is banned.

We want to implore the party to come up with a review template that it will use to check on the progress in achieving the set targets by the different Government departments. The party as we have already stated directs Government and as such should not hesitate to crack the whip if it is not happy with the performance of a government ministry or department.

The party leadership should expend their energies on ensuring that the 2013 election promises are fulfilled. The people’s livelihoods should improve and this is only possible if the party’s focus is on implementing development projects. The bickering witnessed in 2016 as a result of petty differences among party leaders should be a thing of the past. We want to once again call on the party to work vigorously in ensuring the turnaround of the economy.

It is incumbent upon the leadership of the party at all levels to take a leading role when it comes to implementing development projects.