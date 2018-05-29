EDITORIAL COMMENT: Zanu-PF/MDC-T primaries: A tale of two parties

THE two main political protagonists in the forthcoming general elections — the ruling Zanu-PF party and opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance have conducted their internal polls (primary elections) with interesting outcomes as some bigwigs fell by the wayside. Zanu-PF finalised its primaries last week with reruns in some constituencies while the MDC is still in the throes of its internal elections which have been marred by allegations of intimidation, imposition of candidates, chaos and vote rigging.

A common thread has defined polls in both parties — there is intense jockeying for positions and a desire to bag a slot to make it to Parliament. Leaders of both political parties have had their hands full as they deal with all manner of complaints with losing candidates alleging chicanery. Zanu-PF primaries recorded a higher turnout than those of its main rival and this has been put down to the organisational prowess of the ruling party which has been in the game for a much longer period.

However, there were logistical challenges during the revolutionary party’s elections but these were eventually dealt with, allowing for a smooth process which culminated in the emergence of a largely new crop of legislative aspirants most of whom are young and energetic cadres. The party did not interfere with the electoral process as was the case in the previous regime where some bigwigs got a helping hand in reversing outcomes that were not favourable to them.

President Mnangagwa has always emphasised that the voice of the people is the voice of God and by respecting the will of the people who voted for its current line-up of candidates —Zanu-PF is enhancing its chances of victory in the general elections. The hallmark of a successful political party is the manner in which it deals with internal ructions and how it quickly closes ranks and trains its eyes firmly on the ball. Electoral contests are by their nature quite divisive and could leave permanent scars if not dealt with properly.

Zanu-PF has proved to be a master in this regard and this has been demonstrated poignantly in Norton where the party’s aspiring National Assembly member, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, has roped in his main opponent in the primaries, Cde Langton Mutendereki as his campaign manager. This is not only a powerful display of unity but a strong message to party apparatchiks that they should rally behind one candidate.

We also note with admiration the way Zanu-PF is dealing with post-primaries bitterness and acrimony. We reported yesterday how the party has organised a two-day healing and reconciliation workshop for its winning and losing candidates. This is meant to unite them and ensure that going into the harmonised elections, the party is speaking with one voice. It is also an acknowledgement by the party that indeed primaries might have resulted in misunderstandings and differences but these should not distract from the main goal of winning the general elections.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance is engaged in acrimonious primaries with some being aborted due to allegations of violence, intimidation, vote rigging and imposition of candidates. MDC-T deputy president Engineer Elias Mudzuri is seething with anger following an alleged trouncing by a minnow in Warren Park constituency in Harare.

He argues that he should not have been subjected to the “indignity” of slugging it out with “little known political novices”, alleging that the decision was aimed at reducing him to a “political midget”.

“As a vice president I cannot be seen being challenged by junior people unless the idea is to reduce me into a political midget. Besides some of these people do not fit into the election template that we have set as a party. You cannot have a whole vice president going into a ward and subjected to primaries with junior members. I am in the presidium and have been acting president,” said Eng Mudzuri. “Nowhere in the world do you see that happening. It is a joke. I hope someone is not playing political games meant to reduce me into a midget”.

In Kuwadzana East, MDC-T deputy Treasurer is involved in an acrimonious battle with leader of the so-called Vanguards (a violent militia), Mr Shakespeare Mukoyi. Primaries have been aborted due to threats of violence and intimidation.

What is clear from the MDC-T primaries is that party president Advocate Nelson Chamisa is dealing with his internal enemies by preventing them from getting into Parliament. He is also consolidating his power by creating a soft landing for his cronies.

The manner in which the MDC-T has run its primaries negates its mantra of being a democratic movement. Far from being the party of excellence, the MDC-T has trampled every democratic tenet by allowing the widespread use of intimidation, violence, vote rigging and imposition of candidates. The party might emerge divided and mortally wounded from its chaotic primaries.