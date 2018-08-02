EDITORIAL COMMENT: Zimbabweans must redouble efforts to grow the economy

The elections are behind us and focus now should be on making Zimbabwe work again. What is in our favour is that the nation has already gathered momentum as far as implementation of game changing projects is concerned.

The country witnessed a number of groundbreaking ceremonies for mega projects weeks before the harmonised elections and work on these projects has already started. The country has entered a very exciting phase following the conclusion of the harmonised elections which have renewed confidence in Zimbabwe as a safe investment destination.

It is pleasing to note that companies such as Metallon Corporation Limited have already announced injection of millions of dollars to expand their operations. The company said on Tuesday that it is spending $530 million to modernise its four local subsidiaries.

It said the investment would result in the introduction of mechanisation and commencement of bulk mining across operations. The modernisation and expansion of the company’s operations will see the company increasing its gold output.

This is just one of the many projects set to change the country’s mining landscape and contribute significantly to turning around the economy. Just before the elections, the nation witnessed the launch of the $4,2 billion Karo Resources consolidated platinum project in Mhondoro-Mubaira which is set to create a combined 90 000 jobs.

The first 15 000 jobs will come direct from employment by Karo Resources while 75 000 will be created through secondary and tertiary industries when the project reaches its peak by 2023. The mining company is set to build a world class mining complex with a refinery for platinum beneficiation.

The other big mining project commissioned just before the elections is the African Chrome Fields tech-savvy aluminothermic chrome processing plant outside Kwekwe town. Many projects are also being implemented in other sectors of the economy and there is no doubt that the country will witness an economic turnaround soon.

The challenge to Zimbabweans, as already alluded to, is to focus on growing the economy. We need as a country to have a shared vision regarding the future of our country. It is not a secret that the country is endowed with all the required resources to turn the country into a middle income economy and all that is required is to create a conducive environment for investment.

It is the responsibility of every Zimbabwean citizen to ensure that we bequeath to future generations, a prosperous Zimbabwe. Those that have been allocated land should use it productively so that the country does not only produce adequate food for its consumption but also surplus for export.

Zimbabwe used to be the bread basket for the region and we have no excuse for failing to regain that status. Bulawayo needs to regain its status as the country’s industrial hub given its strategic position in the region.

We want to once again implore Zimbabweans to double their efforts to grow the economy taking advantage of the many windows that have been opened following the conclusion of the peaceful harmonised elections.