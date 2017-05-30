Editorial Comment: Zinwa, Gwanda must resolve water crisis urgently

The dispute between Gwanda Municipality and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has dragged on for too long and it’s time a lasting solution is found. Gwanda Municipality is disputing the $10 million which Zinwa alleges it owes it saying it acknowledges a debt of about $3 million.

Gwanda town has as a result of the impasse gone for a month without water. Gwanda Municipality has proposed that it takes over the treatment of water from Zinwa so that it pays the water authority for raw water. This is the arrangement between Zinwa and municipalities such as Bulawayo, Harare, Gweru and Kwekwe. Gwanda Municipality has indicated that it has the capacity to treat its own water which it says it will supply to residents cheaper compared to the present arrangement.

The Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Engineer George Mlilo, said he fully supports the idea of Zinwa surrendering the responsibility of treating water to Gwanda Council given that the local authority has the capacity to do so. What makes the issue of Gwanda urgent is that the council is being charged very high rates for treated water compared to other local authorities being supplied treated water by Zinwa.

According to Engineer Mlilo, Gwanda council is paying 83 cents per cubic metre while other local authorities are paying amounts ranging from 50 cents to 70 cents per cubic metre. Engineer Mlilo said it was unfair for Gwanda residents to be denied water when the supply dams were full. He said he had asked councillors to compile a comprehensive report so that he could engage the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate.

The issue of Gwanda town is very urgent given that innocent residents are suffering as a result of a dispute between Zinwa and their council. The residents are being denied their right to safe and clean drinking water. We call upon the Minister of Environment, Water and Climate, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to order Zinwa to immediately resume water supplies to the mining town while a lasting solution to the dispute is being worked out.

We totally agree with Engineer Mlilo that the council should be allowed to treat its water and just pay for raw water like what other councils are doing. It should be the duty of urban local authorities to supply water to their residents while Zinwa should concentrate on the supply of bulk raw water to councils and farmers throughout the country.

Engineer Mlilo should move with speed to ensure this issue is resolved as residents are already suffering. The lives of residents are at risk as there are now fears of an outbreak of water-borne diseases as residents are now fetching water from unprotected sources. Council on its part should be preparing to take over the treatment of water from Zinwa and ensure its all systems go once the water authority surrenders the responsibility.

It will be embarrassing for council to be found wanting when Government decides that it takes over this important responsibility meant to improve service delivery to its residents.

We want to once again implore Gwanda Council, Zinwa, Local Government and Environment ministries to, without delay, engage and resolve this dispute that is threatening the lives of Gwanda residents.