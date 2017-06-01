Elderly unlicensed man (87) ‘kills 1, injures 3’ at funeral

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

AN 87-year-old man from Zaka allegedly fatally knocked down an elderly mourner and injured three others when he accidentally reversed a relative’s car while trying to take a selfie during a funeral wake.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Monday at around 4 PM.

The unlicensed Toperesu Makwara of Siyawareva Village under Chief Ndanga allegedly got into Liberty Mungana’s car to take a picture of himself.

He allegedly sat behind the steering in the vehicle, which had its engine running.

Villagers said he somehow stepped on the accelerator and the car which was in reverse gear started moving and hit four mourners who were sitting behind it.

Patrick Chiro (72) of Chiro Village was seriously injured and doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival at Musiso Mission Hospital where he was rushed for treatment.

Mr Zvinei Tapanya (62) of Nhopi Village, Ms Eunice Mubango (40) of Chiro Village and Ms Regai Maponga (42) of Siyawareva Village sustained injuries.

The three were rushed to the same hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Insp Mazula said the body of the deceased was taken to Musiso Mission Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

She said investigations were underway to establish what exactly transpired.

“We received a report of a fatal accident in Zaka’s Chief Ndanga area where an elderly unlicensed man is said to have got into a parked car and reversed the vehicle. In the process he hit four mourners who were sitting behind the vehicle injuring them. The quartet was rushed to Musiso Mission Hospital but one died upon admission,” said Insp Mazula.

She advised motorists against leaving keys in the ignition.

Sources who attended the funeral wake said Makwara wanted to take a selfie while in his Harare-based relative’s car when the tragedy struck.

“Makwara, who does not possess a driver’s licence and cannot drive, got into the car which was parked near mourners at his homestead. He wanted to take a selfie but accidentally reversed the car hitting the victims,” said Mr Jairos Mabhodho.

@walterbmswazie3