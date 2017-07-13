EMA bans kaylite use

July 13, 2017 Local News

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has with immediate effect banned the use of kaylite saying the environmentally unfriendly material also causes cancer.

Kaylite is widely used by fast food outlets in the packaging of takeaways.

Businesses found using the banned material risk a fine of up to $5 000 or one year imprisonment.

EMA evoked Statutory Instrument 84 of 2002 which prohibits the manufacturing or importation of expanded polystyrene (kaylite) for commercial distribution within Zimbabwe.

In an interview yesterday, EMA’s spokesperson Mr Steady Kangata said banning of kaylite was meant to protect the public’s health.

“Besides the environmental impact, kaylite also puts the lives of people at risk. The kaylite gets heated during food packaging. If it’s heated there is the migration of some gas from the container to the food and this gas causes cancer.

“If you look around in Bulawayo or Harare there are some people who eat from kaylite in the morning, afternoon and evening.

“There also people who even heat up food while it’s in a kaylite thereby exposing themselves to cancer,” he said.

“We have activated statutory instrument 84 of 2002 which bans the use of kaylite and this is meant to protect the people.”

Mr Kangata said kaylite was environmentally unfriendly as it not recyclable.

Food Packaging Expanded Polystyrene

He said the country was banning the kaylite in line with global trends saying companies should adopt more environmentally friendly ways of food packaging.

Mr Kangata said food outlets should adopt paper packaging and he also encouraged members of the public to take advantage of sit-in facilities.

“In the environmental circles we have what we call the emerging environmental issues. These are things which you cannot plan for but due to changes that are taking place globally, we have to adopt as we are part of the global village,” said Mr Kangata.

“We encourage people to sit in. Takeaway is actually a driver to littering. People should go to restaurants where they will sit. Even sadza can be served in bio-degradable paper packaging that is there.

“There is a layer to cover the pores of the paper so that even the soup will not seep through. We’ve seen that in other countries.”

Mr Kangata said food outlets that defy the ban risk being fined up to $5 000 or being jailed for a year.

“We have engaged these shops and they are fully aware of the new regulations governing food packaging. Major retailers are members of the retailers associations and these associations have been apprised of the new requirements. We have also engaged manufacturers,” said Mr Kangata.

  • SadzabeefStew@gmail.com

    Sadza beef Stew !!

  • agent332

    has this claim been fully substantiated? it is carcinogenic in lab animals, full toxicity in humans has not been established

  • God of War

    These people are taking first world policies and implementing them in a third world country.

    • Anti-Kaylite

      Do we need to worry about third and first world policies when our environment is getting polluted? Kaylite is everywhere. Whether it is carcinogenic or not, kaylite is a solid waste in many parts of the country, worse it is not biodegradable. Some times we need to accept change and agree to the obvious. of course lets where necessary. THUMBS UP EMA

      • Anti-Kaylite

        Meant to say “” Of course lets object where necessary”

      • God of War

        While we are at it, let us also ban bbq cz it also causes air pollution and cancer.

  • igy

    If its a public health issue, shuld it not be the MOH telling the nation this? Did they just suddenly realise that kaylites are bad? Zim is a joke.

  • Smoothy1

    Double standards! Carcinogenic? When heated sm gases are emitted? So you ban the importation and manufacture of the kaylites? It’s pathetic. Whose business are you targeting if you may say? Kaylites are not only used on heated foods but also cold foods like MEAT packaging etc but you are talking of a total ban on the product what do you mean?? Rather ban them in fast food outlets not a blanket ban.
    If you have such great confidence in the UZ after discovering that ahead of the entire world’s other Universities then your faculties need be examined.
    Hameno.

    • Doctor Do little

      I agree with you there. In the so called developed countries they have also linked Bacon and other processed foods to cancer. They however have not banned these foods. Amawala is the order of the day in Zimbabwe. Don’t be surprised if someone else un bans this tomorrow.

  • voiceof reason

    my answer to this is do we have an alternative at the same cost??? The problem these days with us is we just rush to ban,ban,ban and its done overnight WITHOUT alternatives. If there are there the public should be knowing about them and they should be in use by now. What I am simply saying is in other countries such bans take years to implement after wide consultations with all stakeholders and offering alternatives and at times with incentives like reduced import duty,etc.In Zim its just “rush to ban” then the regulatory authority tomorrow pounces on those found to be on the wrong side demanding all sorts of outrageous fines. You might not be surprised to hear EMA as we speak is doing patrols and demanding fines for kayolite use9for fundraising of course).