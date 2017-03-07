Emakhandeni murder ‘mystery woman’ identified

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Emakhandeni murder “mystery woman” has been identified as a Form Two pupil at Njube High School.

Police have, however, said the pupil was not connected to the brutal killing.

Gift Moyo (38) a kombi driver was killed and dumped in Emakhandeni suburb on Thursday.

His family told The Chronicle a mystery woman had knocked on doors at two houses near the murder scene, minutes after residents had heard a loud argument believed to have led to Moyo’s death.

Moyo’s brother Mthokozisi last week told The Chronicle that the woman who was found in a toilet could have answers on how his brother died.

The woman is said to have slept in a toilet at one of the houses after residents did not open their doors for her.

Coincidentally, the pupil who had allegedly run away from home after her father assaulted her, sought refuge in a toilet near the house where Moyo’s body was found. This led to pronouncements that Moyo could have died in a fight over her.

The Chronicle spoke to the granny of a pupil who identified the “mystery woman” yesterday.

“Yes, my granddaughter identified her as pupil in her school. They are both in Form Two at Njube High School but they are not close. That’s all we know about her,” said Mrs Beauty Moyo.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday distanced the pupil from the murder saying she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Asst Insp Ncube said police have questioned the child and established that she was running to her aunt’s place when she stumbled on Moyo’s body.

“She is not linked to the murder. She had run away from her home where she claimed that her father had beaten her. She was running to her aunt’s place but unfortunately her aunt did not open the door for her leading to her sleeping in the toilet at a neighbouring house,” said Asst Insp Ncube.

He said investigations on the matter were still in progress although no one has been arrested.

Moyo’s body was allegedly found with fractured hands, with a deep cut on the neck, and several head injuries.

@nqotshili