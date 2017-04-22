Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region’s technical and development committee will hold a day-long empowerment workshop for footballers at Bulawayo’s Homestead Conference Centre on Monday.

The programme is part of the region’s technical and development initiatives aimed at educating upcoming and current footballers to become responsible persons.

Tumediso Mokena Ndlovu, the Zifa regional training and development administrator, said Monday’s workshop is open to Premiership and lower division footballers.

“We’re having an awareness programme on Monday at Homestead Conference Centre which is open to topflight, Division One up to Division Three league players. Some of the issues to be tackled at the convention include drugs and alcohol as well as laying hay while the sun shines.

“We have speakers that will address different topics we feel can help footballers develop their careers on and off the field,” said Ndlovu.

Among those that have been invited to make presentations are the police drugs section and anti-doping officials.

Zifa Southern Region has also invited Matabeleland Aids Council, New Start Centre, banks, former players, Grassroots Soccer Zimbabwe, Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, and the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe officials will also be on hand to give footballers tips on defensive driving and discourage participants from driving without a licence.

A number of footballers have in the past found themselves on the wrong side of the law by driving without a licence.

Mkhululi Mthunzi, a regional training and development administrator, said the programme will cascade to schools.

“We’re planning on extending this initiative to primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions and universities, as well as women’s football. It’s our hope that this platform will equip and mould these players into responsible role models,” Mthunzi said.

- @ZililoR.