Emtee boob opens doors for X-Mile

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN soul artiste X-Mile’s comic video where he pokes fun at South African rapper Emtee who showed off his ‘small sized’ manhood by mistake during a live recording, is trending.

Emtee has been trending for the better part of the week after the boob and X-Mile decided to join in on the banter by posting a video on his @iam_xmile Twitter account.

Doing his own version of Akanamali by Sun-EL Musician featuring Samthing Soweto, saying Emtee Akanalutho, X-Mile stole the hearts of many who were gobsmacked by the beauty of his voice.

Little did he know that his singing voice that got him to the finals of StarBrite would get him attention from many people who gave him high praise while acknowledging that the video was hilarious.

The 30 second video had as of yesterday garnered over 400 retweets and 500 likes with the video being viewed over 20 000 times.

X-Mile, who left Bulawayo last year to seek greener pastures in South Africa and settled in Limpopo, said he has received a lot of feedback from artistes and promoters because of the video which is trending.

“So far I’ve been contacted by a few artistes and producers. Tshepo Kakudi who’s a producer wants us to work together as well as Idols superstar, Lucia Jakeni – a phenomenal singer.

“I also got word that Emtee is asking for my contacts. I’ve a lot of inboxes of musicians asking to be my backup singers and instrument players,” said X-Mile.

Hopefully, according to X-Mile, this might be his much needed break into the South African music industry.

“The whole Emtee thing was just a trending topic on Twitter that day. I decided to comment on the issue via a video of myself singing since I’m a singer. I didn’t think the video was going to trend since I wasn’t a person with a huge following on Twitter.

“So I just posted like everyone else was, but surprisingly a few hours later, the video had generated a lot of interest,” said X-Mile.

He said this has been a blessing in disguise as he has been trying to make a mark in the neighbouring country since last year. Before leaving for South Africa, the singer was part of the group iTribe which had the likes of Thandy Dlana and Zet Moyo.