Esigodini teen stumbles on dying man

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

AN ESIGODINI teenager stumbled upon a naked man who was groaning and he died minutes later before help could arrive.

Mkhululi Moyo (47) of Ezihlabusuku village, Mtshabezi area in Esigodini was in pain, with some injuries and died a few minutes after Miss Matildar Sibanda (18) of Matolokisi village had gone to seek help.

Moyo was found near Matayi Store in the same village on Tuesday at around 7AM.

National Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said police were investigating the suspected murder case.

“Circumstances are that an 18-year-old female adult from Matolokisi area was walking along a path when she heard the sound of a groaning man from the bush. She informed a villager elder who checked and discovered the deceased lying naked on the ground. There were signs of a struggle at the scene and the deceased’s clothes were found close to the scene, “she said.

“The matter was reported to ZRP Esigodini who attended the scene and conveyed the body to United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said police were appealing to people who may have information on the man’s suspected murder to contact the nearest police station.

A villager only identified as Moyo told The Chronicle that Miss Sibanda heard the man groaning while she was on her way to Gazithunda clinic in the area.

“She heard sounds of a groaning man and when she went closer to check she found a naked and heavily assaulted man. She ran to a home close by and informed an elder who rushed to the scene,” said Moyo.

He said when the elder arrived at the scene he found the man, who was naked, already dead.

“There were signs of a struggle and the body had been stripped naked. We cannot really say what transpired but we suspect he was strangled, assaulted and left for the dead,” Moyo said.

