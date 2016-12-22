Evans celebrates talk show in style

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya

Popular MC, Arthur Evans who hosts the Arthur Evans talk show, has thanked locals for supporting him and promised TV audiences more diverse content in the coming year.

Evans held a ‘Thank You’ cocktail party at Mpala Events and Conference Centre in Bulawayo on Tuesday where he invited various corporates and entertainment industry gurus to celebrate the success of his first TV talk show. The show has been airing on DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel for the past seven weeks with popular faces including Oliver Mtukudzi, Sandra Ndebele, Cal_Vin, Tonderai Katsande and South Africa’s, Maps Maponyane, Morakile and Maru from Greed and Desire and Isidingo’s Sechaba being interviewed.

Among those who attended the celebrations were Sandra Ndebele, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Donna N and Gilmore Tee.

Evans said he was celebrating his show as it is one of the few programmes from Zimbabwe being aired to diverse audiences on an international platform.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has contributed to the success of this show. It’s been extremely difficult getting this show up and running and without the help of people like Raji Modi, my manager, TV audiences, family and DStv Zimbabwe who advocated for the support of the show by placing adverts on TV and radio – the show would not be this successful,” said Evans.

He said the show had been received well by its Southern African audience adding that he was planning to conduct more interviews with popular people outside the country’s borders.

“Ratings are a big factor for any channel and if people aren’t watching, then there’s no point putting the show up. But at the moment, I can gladly say DStv is getting ratings from a couple of countries especially Zambia where the show is reported to be performing well,” said Evans.

“Next year’s line-up is looking promising as it’s going to be covering more countries. This year, the show was covering Zimbabwe and predominantly South Africa, but moving forward, we’ll be covering more SADC countries before going out of Africa.”

Like most talk shows, Evans said he was hoping to include a live Bulawayo audience on his recordings.

“We’re hoping to improve on the technical delivery and I can assure people that there’ll be a lot more for them to see next year. I still want to see if I can incorporate a live studio audience so that people from Bulawayo can come and be part of the experience.”

As a passionate arts promoter, Evans revealed plans to launch a talent management company.

“Next year, we’ll launch a talent management company which will basically be introduced to manage artistes. Over the past decade, I’ve learnt how to do things and how not to do things in the arts industry as well as the importance of having a manager,” he said.