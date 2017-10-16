Eveline Girls High Speech and Prize Giving Day: ‘No limit to what girl child can achieve’

Prince Sunduzani, Chronicle Reporter

Female pupils have been urged to embrace opportunities presented to them through the new curriculum so as to empower themselves.

Speaking during the Eveline Girls High School speech and prize giving day where she was the guest of honour recently, Engineer Sithandazile Mukwevho said girl children are no less than their male counterparts and should not be afraid to pursue their goals in life.

“I encourage you all to grab the opportunities offered by the new curriculum with both hands. You might be the fairer sex but you are also able. You are no less able than your male counterparts. Thankfully, our culture in Zimbabwe and as emphasised by the updated curriculum encourages equality in all fields; be it opportunities or remuneration in the professional world,” said Eng Mukwevho.

She urged pupils to choose career paths in their areas of interest not because everyone is doing it.

“Aim for careers that will bring you joy because you will probably enjoy the rest of your academic and professional life. When I got a scholarship to study abroad, my family encouraged me to pursue health and study towards being a medical doctor as it was the ‘in’ thing. I resisted because I knew I would be happier spending the rest of my life in engineering than being in a theatre room,” said Eng Mukwevho. She urged pupils to also take part in sporting activities to create a balance in their education.

Eng Mukwevho said sports can be an added opportunity for pupils to rise and shine.

“Do not feel the need to sit out sporting activities to concentrate only on studies. It is possible to strike a balance between all these activities. This also contributes to you being a well-rounded individual,” said Eng Mukwevho.

Eveline High School head Mrs Sithabile Moyo said the school had embraced the new education curriculum as a way of ensuring that they are not left behind.

She said the school envisioned to become the number one girls’ school in the county.

“We believe that if we assist our girls to realise their God-given abilities through the updated curriculum, there is no sky and therefore no limit to what they will achieve,” said Mrs Moyo.

She said the school’s staff was highly qualified, dedicated and committed to assisting learners achieve great things. Mrs Moyo said the school’s pass rate at both O and A-Level shows an upward trend.

Eveline High’s best candidates during the 2016 public examination period were Anastacia Dube who attained 9As at O-Level with Mellisa Gonda and Thembelihle Khakha attaining 14 points each at A-Level.

Speaking at the same event, the School Development Committee chairperson Pastor Vukile Sikhosana said the school had achieved a number of developments in 2017.

“We purchased a school truck to alleviate the transport problems; all transport woes have eased up. The school is undergoing refurbishment — the roofs and ceilings in all classrooms are being repaired and a lot of progress has been made. We purchased laptops for all the teachers and our aim is to remodel the school’s infrastructure into a state-of-the-art school,” said Pastor Sikhosana.

He urged parents to pay their children’s school fees on time and own up to their payment plans.

Pastor Sikhosana also encouraged parents to attend the annual general meetings held at the school to enable planning for the progress and betterment of the girl child. — @PrinceNkosy102