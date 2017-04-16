Ex-ICC chief takes over from Mukondiwa

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has announced that its managing director Wilfred Mukondiwa will retire on June 14, 2017, and will be succeeded by former International Cricket Council (ICC) chief financial officer Faisal Hasnain.

Mukondiwa will reach the retirement age of 65 later this month.

He has been ZC managing director since 2012, having joined the organisation in 2003 as general manager for human resources and domestic cricket. The former University of Zimbabwe registrar has served ZC for 14 years during which he also held the positions of board secretary and deputy managing director.

“I have had an enriching experience at ZC and in the sporting industry in general and I am grateful for that,” Mukondiwa said.

“My tenure was punctuated by various challenges, which I believe if all stakeholders were united and shared a common sense of purpose, are not insurmountable but of a temporary nature. In that regard, it is gratifying to see the player base growing and young players coming into the limelight. This is a positive development for the future.

“As I leave the organisation, I am sure I will enjoy my retirement knowing fully well we have laid a solid vision and put in place systems to ensure ZC is operationally sound and well-positioned for success,” he said.

He thanked the ZC board for the support they gave him during his tenure.

“I am also indebted to the executive, staff members and players for their hard work and dedication. I wish my successor well.”

His successor, Hasnain of Pakistan left his job as ICC chief financial officer in December 2016. The 56-year-old finance and management expert was with the ICC for 12 years in two stints. Apart from the United Arab Emirates, he has also worked in England, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: “On behalf of the ZC board and the entire organisation, I would like to acknowledge Mukondiwa’s invaluable contributions to the game of cricket, in particular his leadership during a challenging period for both the organisation and the country.

“While we regret losing Mukondiwa’s active leadership and guidance, the board is pleased to appoint Hasnain to the role of managing director. We believe his impressive résumé, experience and desire to succeed equip him well for the challenges ahead, and we are confident that he will build upon the strong foundation that Mukondiwa is leaving.”