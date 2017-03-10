Ex-soldier steals ammunition

court

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

AN ex-soldier has been arrested for stealing ammunition during his term of service in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), unlawful possession of camouflage uniform and allegedly impersonating a Criminal Intelligence Officer.

Nicholas Ngwenya (44) of Cowdray Park Suburb in Bulawayo allegedly used a fake security agent’s identification card to gain access to the VVIP tent during the 21st February Movement celebrations that were held in Matobo on February 25.

Ngwenya was convicted on his own plea of guilty to stealing ammunition and unlawful possession of a camouflage uniform by Plumtree magistrate Mr Taurai Mawere.

He denied charges of impersonating a security agent but was fined $200 (or 60 days imprisonment in case of default) for theft and unlawful possession of camouflage material and ammunition.

Ngwenya was remanded to March 22 for trial on $100 bail for allegedly impersonating a state agent after the State applied for separation of records.

Prosecuting, Mr Stanley Chinyanganya said Ngwenya impersonated a security officer during the 21st celebrations. He said police detectives conducted a search at his home on the following day and discovered that he had a camouflage uniform and ammunition.

“On 25 February there was a belated 21st February movement celebration at Matopo Research Station. At around 2PM Ngwenya, who was also in the same venue, was approached by state security agents who realised that he was behaving suspiciously while at the VVIP tent.

“He was questioned and alleged that he was a Major in the Zimbabwe National Army,” said Mr Chinyanganya.

He said security agents searched Ngwenya him and found a President’s Department identity card in his pocket.

Mr Chinyanganya said security agents scrutinised the card and established that Ngwenya had affixed his photograph and wrote his name on an identity card belonging to one Mr Francis Mkangwariwa.

Mr Chinyanganya said Ngwenya was immediately arrested.

“On 26 February, detectives from Plumtree Police Station carried out a search at Ngwenya’s house in Cowdray Park Suburb in Bulawayo where they found a camouflage uniform.

“The detectives also recovered 15 by 9mm live rounds of ammunition, one by 7,62 mm live round of ammunition and one live round of ammunition of an unknown calibre hidden in his wardrobe,” he said

