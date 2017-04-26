Ex-Zipra combatants to benefit from properties

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
WAR veterans Minister Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube yesterday said the properties that belonged to Zapu were annexed to Zanu-PF when the two parties signed the Unity Accord in 1987.

Rtd Col Dube made the remarks as he welcomed calls by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko for the identification of ex-Zipra and Zapu properties saying they should be returned to benefit their members.

VP Mphoko at the weekend demanded that the list of properties be availed to him within a week so that he can take up the issue with President Mugabe who supports the programme.

Rtd Col Dube said the issue of property should be handled with caution noting that Zapu properties became Zanu-PF assets as part of the terms of the Unity Accord.

“Because it’s understood that Zapu properties when Unity Accord was signed became part of the Unity Accord. A distinction was made to those of former Zipra which rightfully should benefit the ex-combatants.

“However, it must be made clear that all those who contributed towards the acquisition of these properties must be treated as shareholders in a company,” said Rtd Col Dube.

He urged VP Mphoko to adopt an inclusive policy when addressing the property issue saying excluding any former Zipra cadre was bound to cause problems.

“I’m rather worried that the inclusion of a small section in trying to solve these problems may yet open another Pandora’s box. We in the Ministry of Welfare of War Veterans will appreciate if everything is done to unite war veterans not to divide them further,” Rtd Col Dube said.

He said it was encouraging that the Presidium was taking a leading role in releasing the assets to their rightful owners.

“For a long time nothing seemed to move so it is a very welcome move that the Vice President is taking a serious step towards recovering these properties. It could not be resolved anywhere else besides in the Presidium. It’s an issue for the Presidium,” said Retired Col Dube.

“It has been one of the burning issues regarding former Zipra combatants we hope that now that this issue will be resolved once and for all.”

  • Tinowaziwa

    If those assets were acquired through contributions made by ex-Zipra fighters, how can they logically become ZANU-PF assets, Cde Tshinga Dube?

    • Bhongozvzozo

      The Horrible Minister, sorry the Honourable Minister of Welfare for War-veterans has lost it. Contributions were taken off allowances of ex-ZIPRA members in assembly points (APs) at a specific time between Apr 1980–Apr, 1981 right. So that being the case, only Zipra combatants who were encamped at APs and not any other persons may claim ownership of the said NITRAM Properties, not even the cunning and ambush prone politicians and ex-detainees can claim participation and ownership therein. Why were the contents of the Unity Accord not made public in the very immediate sealing of the cosmetic deal and now a claim is being made that the same Unity Agreement co-opted and kind of ‘nationalised’ what essentially belongs to a specific group of visionaries who had innocently planned for their future but were again denied the fruits of their vision by the same politicians now laying claim onto what they never participated in or ever imagined could be done at cadre level. Which paragraph in the Unity Accord discusses automatic repossession of ZIPRA Properties into ZANU–PF’s loss making granary.Who becomes the administrator of those properties? Why cant those who did not contribute to the purchase of those properties start their own programme whilst they are still receiving their pensions now instead of waylaying what others saved for their own futures. Its no time for looting what other comrades put together for themselves Cde Minister, no, no. The VP must be very transparent in resolving this matter. When the warvets Minister is invited to meetings discussing this volatile matter in which hundreds of members have since perished, he must contribute honourably and not horribly as it were because in this case he was the Ghost of Honnour and not the Guest of Honour as shown by what he is saying about such a very delicate matter.

  • Cetshwayo

    How do you annex properties, that is simply called “theft”, the Zipra properties must simply be returned to its rightful owners ask aboDabengwa they know the rightful owners..don’t play dumb here Dube..ungazodlala