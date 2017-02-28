Excavator dumps gospel for money

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Excavator real name Thobekile Nleya, Jah Prayzah’s new backing vocalist once had a fledgling gospel career that even promised her a win in the Zimbabwe Music Awards in 2007, but she has turned to secular music to pay the bills.

The Bulawayo born singer is the daughter of Pastor Kamba Nleya, or simply Pastor K of the Family of God Church in the city.

At the age of 19 her debut album, Siya Ezulwini/Hayindeni Kudzimu, was nominated in the Most Promising Female Artiste category of that year.

Growing up in Lobengula West, Thobekile was influenced by her father, who is a renowned worshiper who leads his church every Sunday.

Just last year, Excavator, then Thobekile, rubbed shoulders with South Africa’s gospel icon Rebecca Malope during the Gospel Divas concert that was held in May at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. She has also worked with Sebastian Magacha, Abigail, Mwembe and Vocal Ex.

However, Excavator has traded the gospel robes for the military fatigues of Third Generation, the signature look of the band.

She said although she has been in the gospel industry for 10 years, it was not paying the bills and hence the change of genre.

“I changed from gospel music because I needed some form of income and gospel music wasn’t paying that much,” said Excavator.

The raspy voiced Excavator said singing with Jah Prayzah did not mean she had left her beliefs.

“I haven’t left gospel music entirely because I’m still a Christian, I still go to church and I still believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. One day when things are in place I’ll be able to go back to my first love which is gospel music,” said Excavator.

She said as any respectful daughter, she asked her father what he thought about the decision she made.

“My dad is very supportive of what I do although he prefers me to sing gospel. When I told him last year he sat me down and gave me the pros and cons of the decision I was making,” said Excavator.

She said gospel musicians could learn a thing or two from secular musicians.

“The secular music industry is thorough. They do things differently than the gospel music industry where we would just practice for an hour and then we are done. Here, perfection is the key, we don’t leave things in the raw state,” said Excavator.

Last August, Jah Prayzah and his former dancer Gonyeti, Pamela Zulu, had a fall out amid accusations of sexual abuse and poor remuneration.

Eventually the two parted ways with the heavily built Gonyeti launching a solo musical career.

Jah Prayzah met Excavator when he and his crew visited Bulawayo to launch the music video Watora Mari which he did with Tanzanian Diamond Platinumz.

