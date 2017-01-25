Factionalism breeds death threats in Mujuru party

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

FACTIONAL fights within the Dr Joice Mujuru-led Zimbabwe People First party’s Bulawayo structures have escalated to an extent that some members including spokesman Mr Methuseli Moyo have received death threats.

So fierce are the internal fights, principally over the selection of one of Dr Mujuru’s deputies, that party members have expressed fear that Dr Mujuru’s scheduled meeting with Bulawayo structures at the weekend might turn chaotic due to widening rifts.

Members are divided between Bulawayo provincial coordinator Ms Esnath Bulayani and Dr Samuel Sipepa Nkomo with Ms Bulayani’s allies accused of terrorising fellow party members.

Mr Moyo, according to sources, received death threats from a party member during a discussion over the qualities of an ideal vice president in a WhatsApp chat group for members of the provincial executive administered by Ms Bulayani.

Mr Moyo yesterday confirmed receiving death threats but could not be drawn into giving more details.

“Yes I’ve been threatened but I can’t say more. I have brought the issue to the attention of the relevant authorities. I don’t know the person but the person is in our chat groups. I have referred the matter to the relevant people in the party,” he said.

Reached for comment yesterday, Ms Bulayani professed ignorance over the matter despite being an administrator of the WhatsApp group.

“I don’t preoccupy myself with WhatsApp groups, ask those from the information department, they would know,” she said.

Pressed on allegations that she was not acting on the threats as they were made by her political allies in the province, Ms Bulayani said: “I’m the chairperson of the province, I don’t have allies. Like I said, I don’t know about the matter.”

Sources said Mr Moyo was not the only one to receive death threats but another member’s children were involved in the death threats.

“Trouble started for Moyo after the province held an emergency meeting on 15 January where attempts to remove Albert Mhlanga as vice chairperson were rebuffed and Geneva Sibanda, who had been hounded by the Bulayani faction, was also returned to his position,” said a source.

“Last Sunday, a Bulayani ally Edson Sibanda attacked Moyo asking why he was allowed to sit at the high table when he was a national executive member and also accusing him of wanting to dictate things in the party.

“Another member threatened to make Moyo a statistic saying he was a young man and the person had dealt with many people. He said ‘manengi amadoda esengawagqokisa ama pampers.’ Things got so intense but Bulayani just folded her hands and did nothing despite the fact that she administers the group.”

Sources said another member was also threatened for opposing Ms Bulayani.