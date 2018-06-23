Fake ballot paper sample in circulation

Pamela Shumba/Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporters

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has said there is a fake ballot paper and a fake picture of Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba circulating on social media meant to tarnish the commission’s image.

Zec commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo yesterday said pictures of the ballot paper and Justice Chigumba wearing a scarf were fake.

“Desperate criminal political malcontents are on overdrive manufacturing fake news about Zec. Today a fake ballot paper design was circulated and later a Photoshop of Zec chairperson wearing a scarf associated with one political party.

“This is obviously being done by criminal political elements to destabilise the election process. These people have nothing to say because the process is running smoothly and they want to disturb it. In both instances it was fake news and the public must dismiss it with the contempt it deserves,” said Dr Moyo, in a post on facebook.

In an interview with the Chronicle, Dr Moyo said Zec will continue with its mandate and protect the public from people who spread fake news involving the commission.

“The fake picture of Justice Chigumba wearing a scarf popularly associated with one party is meant to create an impression that Zec is partisan to some political parties.

“The commission remains resolute in its independence as provided for by the constitution of Zimbabwe. We’ll continue to ensure that Zimbabweans are protected from such criminal elements,” said Dr Moyo.