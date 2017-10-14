Fake lawyer on the run

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A WARRANT of arrest has been issued against a Bulawayo woman who allegedly masqueraded as a lawyer before defrauding a desperate man of more than $800 in “legal costs.”

Vuyiso Ncube (26), who is unemployed and resides in Nkulumane 12 suburb, last appeared in court on August 28 before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove, facing fraud charges.

Ncube was scheduled to re-appear in court on September 4 for judgment on the matter. She failed to pitch up prompting the magistrate to issue a warrant of arrest.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Ncube whose whereabouts are not known.

Ncube allegedly swindled Mr Sipho Phiri of $770 and R1 900 after hoodwinking him into believing that she was a qualified lawyer.

Mr Phiri sought professional legal services for a divorce case.

The court heard that sometime in July 2015, Mr Phiri met Ncube at the Bulawayo City Hall after he was referred to her by his cousin who represented her as a lawyer.

Mr Phiri asked the accused person to represent him in his divorce case. The complainant paid Ncube $770 as down payment for her “legal services.”

On a different occasion, Mr Phiri paid Ncube R1 900.

Despite receiving the money, Ncube allegedly failed to deliver the service.

The complainant discovered that he had been duped after he went to the civil court and was told that his case was not on the roll.

Mr Phiri tried to call Ncube several times and she was not reachable on her mobile phone.

The complainant went to Ncube’s place of residence and he was told that she had relocated. Mr Phiri became suspicious and reported the matter to the police leading to Ncube’s arrest. — @mashnets