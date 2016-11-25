Fallin’ festival is back!

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

THE resort town of Victoria Falls will once again be the place to be for New Year’s Eve as it hosts two major year-end gigs, Jameson Vic Falls Carnival and Fallin’ 2016.

Not to be missed for anything, the two events which cater for different markets’ are worth every dime.

Depending on one’s wallet, one may attend the carnival for an entry fee of $60 per day to watch mostly SA performers or the Fallin’ 2016 festival which has a $5 entry fee with entirely local acts.

While the carnival mainly attracts international visitors, the Fallin’ festival has Vic Falls’ residents and locals in mind – hence the affordable entry.

Organised by top Harare event promotions company – Davies Events –which has successfully hosted international artistes Bryan Adams and James Blunt, the festival will once again be hosted at the Vic Falls Rest Camp which is ideally located in the town’s business district.

Davies Events spokesperson, Emma Dreyer said they were glad to be hosting the event again this year after the success of the inaugural festival last year.

“Last year, we planned this festival in a short space of time as we wanted to do something for the Vic Falls community. I’m glad to say it was a success and we’ve decided to host the event again this year with the same concept,” said Dreyer.

Entertainment will be provided by top Harare DJs Rax, Raydizz, Rawse, Vic Falls DJ Spevah and Trill Angel.

“Our line-up doesn’t have international artistes as we want to support locals by bringing together artistes from Vic Falls, Harare and Bulawayo,” she said.

Dreyer said they were yet to announce their headline act.

“We’re still finalising the contracts with our headline act who’s a top Zimdancehall musician.”

Unlike last year where mostly deep house music was played, this year’s event will have more of dancehall – a genre which has proved popular locally.

“This year, we’ve done away with the deep house we had last year and are focusing on dancehall which is proving to be very popular. We just want Vic Falls residents and those who will have visited the resort town to have a feel of life in Zimbabwe.”

A VIP section will be set up where revellers will be expected to part with $25.

“We set a price ($5) for standard entry which we thought would be fair as we want everyone in Vic Falls to be part of this. The Invuvu Bar will be the VIP section during the festival. On December 31 however, VIP tickets will cost $30.

“We urge people to buy three-day access passes for $15 (standard) and $75 (VIP).”

Last year, carnival ticketholders thronged the Fallin’ Festival on the night when the carnival hosted community parties. They were given free entry on that night.

Sponsors this year include Fastjet and Zambezi Lager.