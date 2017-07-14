Falling wall kills woman

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 52-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulilima died after the wall of her house collapsed on her as she was demolishing it.

Headman Patricia Mzwanyana confirmed the incident which occurred in Nyele area on Tuesday at around 3PM.

She said Rejoice Ndlovu was demolishing her old house and taking the bricks to a new house she was building when the incident occurred.

“There is a woman from my area who died after a wall collapsed on her. Ndlovu had opened a new homestead and she was demolishing her old house and transporting the bricks that she had used to build it to her new homestead.

“She was alone and as she was demolishing the house, the wall collapsed and the bricks hit her head and right arm,” she said.

Headman Mzwanyana said Ndlovu sustained severe injuries on the head and arm and was taken to Masendu Clinic where she died upon admission.

Ndlovu’s mother, Ms Nomalanga Ndlovu, said her family was devastated by the incident.

“My daughter was a widow and she used to do all her work on her own. She recently decided that we had to move from the old homestead we were using to a new one which is a few metres away.

“She also decided that she would use bricks from the old house to help construct the new one. On the day of the incident, she was demolishing the house and taking bricks to the new homestead in a wheel barrow,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said her daughter took the first load of bricks to the new site, but did not return with the second one. She said a neighbour later came to inform her that her daughter had been injured.—@DubeMatutu