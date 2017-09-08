Family Faith celebrates 10 years with new album

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya

ONE of the best gospel choirs ever to emerge from Solusi University has marked its 10-year gospel journey with a fourth 12 track album titled, Toimbira: Celebrate.

Toimbira: Celebrate celebrates musical milestones for Family Faith who have endured good and bad times in gospel music as they struggled to make a name for themselves.

The 12-track album is composed by members of Family Faith – a multi lingual platform weaved in English, Shona, Ndebele, Tswana and Venda to preach the message of God to a diverse crowd.

Director and sponsor of the group Rodgers Manungo said the album was a living testimony that they have stood the test of time and are still raring to go.

“This album is to celebrate our 10 years of existence in the gospel music circles. This is our fourth project which marks our perseverance and hard work we have put into the gospel choir. This has led us to where we are today preaching the word of God through music,” said Manungo.

Despite struggling from financial setbacks, Family faith has managed to make its name through performing in churches but they are now also embracing online platforms to market their album.

“We perform in churches as long as we are invited. Our album is currently distributed through Adventist churches, but for this album we have made it available on iTunes and local online music platform Oyls. And we would like to thank the Solusi community and former students that sponsor us,” Manungo said.

The gospel choir consists of students who are also motivational speakers and preachers. They take gospel music as a hobby touring Zimbabwe extensively preaching the word of God.

“As a group we have toured Zimbabwe preaching the word of God through music, this has given us good exposure. We hope in the near future we will be able to tour the rest of Africa as we push our mission to reach out to more souls out there,” Manungo said.