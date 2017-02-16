Fatal assault gangster in court

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A 26-YEAR OLD man from Shurugwi who together with seven accomplices attacked a man with machetes, a catapult and knives leading to his death, has appeared in court.

Fainos Gombe of Chironde Village under Chief Nhema, Shurugwi appeared before Shurugwi resident Magistrate Ms Evia Matura facing charges of killing Tinotenda Chidhaya.

His accomplices who were not named in court, are still at large.

The magistrate did not ask Gombe to plead and remanded him in custody to February 23.

Prosecutor, Mr Pride Gomera told the court that Gombe and seven other people were drinking beer at Msasa Business centre in Shurugwi when Steven Sibanda came running towards the group.

“Sibanda told Gombe and his friends that Chidhaya had provoked him at Chirasha bar.”

The accused person and his seven accomplices resolved to punish Chidhaya for provoking Sibanda, the court heard.

“They then armed themselves with machetes, catapults, logs, empty bottles and a knife. They proceeded to Chirasha bar where they met Chidhaya and assaulted him,” said Mr Gomera.

The court heard that during the assault one of the gang members stabbed him with an okapi knife.

Gombe and his accomplices fled from the scene leaving Chidhaya lying on the ground.

Chidhaya was later helped by members of the public who rushed him to Shurugwi District Hospital where he later died,” said the prosecutor.

