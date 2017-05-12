Father ‘kills’ farting son

Walter Mswazie Masvingo Correspondent

A BIKITA man allegedly whipped his 13-year-old son to death for farting while the family was having supper, police have confirmed.

Inspector Charity Mazula of Masvingo police said the boy’s father, Solomon Musavengana, was arrested for the fatal assault that occurred on Sunday at around 8PM.

She identified the deceased as Munyaradzi Musavengana of Musavengana Village under Chief Mukanganwi.

“I can confirm the death of Munyaradzi Musavengana after he was whipped by the father, Solomon Musavengana, 48, using a sjambok, on allegations of farting during dinner. Investigations are in progress,” said Insp Mazula.

She said the teenager’s body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

A villager, Tawanda Munesu, said on the fateful day Munyaradzi was having supper with his mother Agnes Dhliwayo, 44, and his 13-year-old cousin.

“While the family was in the middle of eating in the kitchen, the cousin asked him why he was farting when the family was having supper. In anger, his mother Agnes Dhliwayo, 44, seized the plate of sadza (isitshwala) from him, as punishment for the mischief,” said Munesu.

He said in fear of being beaten, Munyaradzi, who was in Grade 7 at Gwindingwi Primary School, bolted out of the kitchen, but was met by his father at the door who was holding a sjambok.

Munesu said Musavengana grabbed Munyaradzi but the boy slipped.

“Munyaradzi slipped and fell headlong against a stone which was near the kitchen door. Solomon pulled Munyaradzi back into the kitchen where he whipped him with a sjambok once on his body,” said Munesu.

After the assault, even though Munyaradzi had no visible injuries, he told his mother that he had been injured on his head.

The parents attempted to administer first aid but he died a few minutes later.

A report was made to the police leading to Musavengana’s arrest.