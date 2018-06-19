FC Platinum go into break jovial

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum head into the mid-season break enjoying a comfortable six-point lead at the top of the log standings.

The Zvishavane-based side reached the halfway mark with 44 points, while second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars’ wheels seem to be coming off following a promising start. A last minute Gift Mbweti goal against Highlanders, who had done almost everything to at least get a point at Mandava Stadium on Saturday, powered FC Platinum to their 14th win from 17 outings.

Unlike last season when FC Platinum reached the halfway stage tied on 32 points with Chicken Inn, the champions are in control of their destiny and go into the break with a healthy six-point cushion.

Former champions Dynamos topped the league table at the halfway stage in 2017 with 33 points. Competition was stiff with the top six sides, Dynamos, FC Platinum, Chicken Inn, Black Rhinos, Ngezi and How Mine all in contention for the title then. Only two points separated Dynamos with sixth-placed How Mine.

FC Platinum went on to win the league with 72 points after picking up 40 points in the second half of the season. They claimed the title with a two-point gap over runners-up DeMbare, while Ngezi were third with 65 points.

This time around, the title race has been between FC Platinum and Ngezi. The champions are clearly running away with it, while Ngezi suffered their third consecutive defeat at the weekend, going down 1-2 to Black Rhinos in Harare. Before their bubble burst on Match Day 15 when they lost 0-1 to Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi had gone on a 14-match unbeaten run.

Third-placed Chicken Inn beat Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo to take their points’ tally to 30 and trail FC Platinum by 14 points.

Competition looks intense for teams occupying third to seventh positions, with just two points separating Chicken Inn and seventh-placed Harare City.

Caps United, Triangle United and Highlanders are tied on 29 points.

Inconsistency has been the downfall of most teams as they kept dropping points to lowly placed sides.

At the weekend, Highlanders had a chance to at least steal a point from FC Platinum, but a rushed throw in taken by Charlton Siamalonga in the referee’s optional time exposed the player’s lack of time management. FC Platinum midfielder Edwin Madanhanga, one of the players who have been impressive in the first half of the season, intercepted the throw-in, worked his way past a number of Bosso players before sending a pass to an unmarked Mbweti, who connected perfectly.

Five teams Bulawayo City and Shabanie Mine are tied in 15th position Nichrut (16th), Chapungu (17th) and anchors Mutare City are precariously treading in the relegation zone.

At the halfway stage last season, Tsholotsho anchored the table, followed by Bantu Rovers, Yadah and Hwange.

Yadah survived the chop at the end, with Harare City being relegated. Harare City had 18 points at mid-season, just one above Hwange, who occupied the last relegation slot, while third from bottom Yadah were on 16 points.

Going into the second half of the season, teams are expected to beef up their squads for a final assault on the title and battle from relegation.

Most coaches have been talking about the need to reinforce their strike force.

Shabanie Mine’s David Temwanjira leads the scorer’s chat with nine goals, followed by Ngezi’s Terrence Dzukamanja and John Zhuwawu of Caps United on eight goals.

Results

Saturday: Bulawayo City 1-0 Mutare City Rovers, FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders, Herentals 1-1 Shabanie Mine, Dynamos 2-1 Nichrut FC

Yesterday: Chapungu 0-2 Caps United, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 ZPC Kariba, Black Rhinos 2-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United 0-1 Chicken Inn, Harare City 3-0 Yadah

@ZililoR