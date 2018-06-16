FC Platinum look to strengthen lead

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

DEFENDING champions, FC Platinum, will be hoping to end the first half of the Castle lager Premier Soccer League season on a high when they take on unpredictable Highlanders at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

The platinum miners go into the final round of the first stanza topping the table with 41 points, three above title chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars who are away to Black Rhinos.

Highlanders are fourth on the table tied on 29 points with third-placed Triangle United who are quietly doing their business, going through a snail pace as they challenge for the championship.

FC Platinum understand the need to win today’s encounter so that they begin the second half of the season with a comfortable lead.

Yet to lose at home this season, the platinum miners will be out to maintain their record against a Highlanders side who are missing a number of their players due to suspension and injuries.

Bosso, who have been in displaying good football on the road will bank on the multitude of their fans travelling from Bulawayo as well Shabanie Mine followers who are always backing teams playing against FC Platinum.

Highlanders are without suspended trio of goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defender Andrew Mbeba and defensive midfielder Ben Musaka. Defensive trio of Peter Muduhwa, captain Honest Moyo and Tendai Ndlovu were subject to late fitness tests as they are recovering from injuries while midfielder Nigel Makumbe who is on loan from FC Platinum is illegible to face his parent club.

Evergreen rightback McClive Phiri, midfielders Adrian Silla and Brian Banda as well as Godfrey Makaruse are expected to lead Highlanders search for a sixth win over FC Platinum.

FC Platinum and Highlanders have faced each other 14 times, with both teams recording five wins and have drawn four times.

Going into today’s game, the odds favour FC Platinum. Highlanders have gone for three seasons without beating FC Platinum, losing four of their last six meetings.

The last time Bosso beat FC Platinum was on August 24, 2014 when they won 1-0 courtesy of a Charles Sibanda strike. Sbanda is now at FC Platinum.

However, FC Platinum mustn’t read much to history as Highlanders tend to raise their game whenever they are playing outside Bulawayo.

Highlanders have been impressive away, winning four out of their seven games, drawing twice and losing once to Ngezi in a match that they matched the ambitious Mhondoro-based outfit, being let down by poor finishing.

Highlanders’ away games results this season were Week 2 encounter against Herentals in Harare where Bosso won 2-0, Week 4 clash with Dynamos where they emerged 1-0 victors, Week 8 trip to Yadah which ended 0-0 and the last visit to Harare on Week 15 where Bosso beat Harare City 2-1.

FC Platinum will bank on Rahman Kutsanzira who is enjoying good form, Winston Mhango, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Edwin Madanhanga and Mkhokheli Dube.

Meanwhile, table anchors Bulawayo City are home to Mutare City Rovers at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon with Chicken Inn travelling to Triangle tomorrow while Bulawayo Chiefs welcome ZPC Kariba.

Fixtures

Saturday, June 16: Bulawayo City v Mutare City Rovers (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Herentals v Shabanie Mine (National Sports Stadium), Dynamos v Nichrut FC (Rufaro)

Sunday, June 17: Chapungu v Caps United (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)

— @ZililoR