FC Platinum, Ngezi in tricky ties

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL eyes will be on the two Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title favourites Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum who face tricky opponents this weekend.

FC Platinum, second on the table with 35 points after 14 games have an opportunity to close in on Ngezi and go level on 38 points should they beat Shabanie Mine in a potentially exciting Zvishavane derby.

Defending champions FC Platinum need a win against Shabanie Mine to keep within touching distance of Ngezi who they face in their next assignment.

The bragging rights are at stake when FC Platinum and Shabanie Mine faceoff because the platinum miners besides wanting to keep their title defence hopes alive, will also be out to maintain their dominance over their noisy neighbours. FC Platinum have won five of their 10 league games against Shabanie Mine, losing once and drawing four.

The precarious position that Shabanie Mine finds themselves in makes them dangerous to FC Platinum as they are playing for survival. Shabanie Mine are third from the bottom of the table with 12 points.

The players that Shabanie Mine have to keep a close eye on to avoid joining FC Platinum’s casualty list are overlapping wingbacks Raphael Muduviwa and Elvis Moyo, winger Rahman Kutsanzira who has been enjoying a new lease of life, reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere and Edwin Madanhanga.

Shabanie Mine will pin hopes on goalkeeper Petros Moyo, defenders Lloyd Manyande, Nyasha Mpofu and Benjamin Makundu as well as the midfield trio of Ali Maliselo, Joe Nyabinde and Trevor Ajana.

Striker David temwanjira who has banged seven goals in 14 games as well as Romeo Pakamisa will lead Shabanie’s attack.

Meanwhile, a near full-house is expected at Luveve Stadium tomorrow when Ngezi make their first visit to the City of Kings.

Ngezi are on a 14-match unbeaten run and questions are being asked as to which teams will be able to stop the leaders?

Ngezi just look unstoppable and the odds don’t favour Chiefs in tomorrow’s encounter.

Last year Ngezi won four out of their six visits to Bulawayo, losing once to Highlanders and drawing 0-0 with Chicken Inn. Ngezi beat Tsholotsho 4-1, defunct How Mine 2-1, Bulawayo City and Bantu Rovers by identical 1-0 scorelines.

Bulawayo soccer enthusiasts who are yet to see Ngezi in action are likely to come in their numbers at Luveve Stadium and might rally behind Chiefs with the hope that the relegation threatened side pulls a great act similar to the one they did when they handed FC Platinum their only defeat of the season on Match Day Seven played on 21 April. Chiefs won the game 2-0.

Since then, Chiefs’ form has been plunging and they have gone for seven games without a win, only picking three points from draws during the process.

Chiefs’ preparations for the Ngezi game have also been dealt a blow by suspension of central defender Last Sithole who had been a vital cog in their back line.

Polite Moyo, Shadreck Nyahwa, Marvin Mkolo and Andrew Tandi will be trusted to contain Ngezi’s attackers who include James Nguluve, Donald Teguru, Clive Augusto and Marlon Mushonga.

Chiefs should also find a strategy to stop Ngezi from playing the ball in the midfield. Tichaona Chipunza, Walter Mukanga, Xolisani Moyo, Godknows Murwira and Tichaona Mabvura have taken turns to hold Ngezi’s midfield, ensuring that their defenders are protected and their forwards get clean supply.

Brighton Manhire, Perfect Chikwende, Gracious Muleya and Arthur Musiyiwa will be trusted to stand up to Ngezi’s midfielders.

Fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Mandava), Herentals v Nichrut (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Yadah (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: Caps United v Mutare City Rovers (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo)

