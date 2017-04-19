FC Platinum secure bronze

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

FC Platinum 1-0 Caps United

FC Platinum beat Caps United to secure bronze in the Independence Cup third place play-off at White City Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday.

William Stima’s 66th minute penalty handed the Zvishavane-based side victory.

The game got off to a rather lacklustre start, as neither side seemed inspired to produce anything special.

There was virtually nothing to write home about in the first half and both sets of strikers failed to trouble the goalkeepers.

The first real chance in the half fell to FC Platinum captain Simon Shoko in the 25th minute when his snap shot from outside the box was deflected out.

Three minutes later, his teammate Agrippa Murimba had a chance to score when he broke loose from the centre only to shot straight at Caps United goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo, who was already down.

The second half was drama filled with referee Martin Chivandire flashing two red cards. Talent Chawapihwa was given his marching orders for a second booking for simulation inside the box in the 55th minute.

The second red card was flashed in the 80th minute when Caps United’s Michell Mwenya fouled Hillary Bakacheza outside the box.

FC Platinum grabbed the match’s solitary goal in the 66th minute from the penalty spot when Murimba was brought down inside the box by Last Sithole.

Stima stepped up and placed the ball on the right side of Caps United goalkeeper Muchambo, who got a little touch of the ball.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza believes the win is a big boost for his charges.

“This was a good game and for us it’s a big boost towards our next match. Some of these youngsters have not been playing and today they proved that they have what it takes. They really displayed some brilliant performances. One or two of these youngsters might even play in the next match against Bulawayo City, but that will depend on their performances in training,” said Mapeza.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said his strategy coming into the match was to broaden his player base.

“It was a decent game, we just needed time to look at other players and I think I saw what I wanted to see. It was only fair to give others a chance and see how they will do. In future I will be able to make decisions based on today’s game. The boys have been doing well lately so we just have to move on,” Chitembwe said.

