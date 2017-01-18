FC Platinum, Sweswe in talks

Sports Reporter

TSHOLOTSHO FC coach Lizwe Sweswe might be heading to Zvishavane after FC Platinum expressed an interest in his services.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo yesterday confirmed that the platinum miners were in talks with the Iziqholo Zezhwane coach.

“I can officially confirm that we are interested in the services of Sweswe. We are still in the process of negotiations and hopefully we will be able to reach an agreement soon. Right now the details regarding the position he is being interviewed for are not clear, but it’s in the technical department. The club will make an official announcement once everything is in place because we are not sure how long the talks will take,” said Chizondo.

The Zvishavane-based side is under the guidance of head coach Norman Mapeza, who is assisted by Patrick Mandizha.

Mapeza signed a two-year contract extension with the platinum miners, fuelling speculation that Sweswe would replace Mandizha.

Tsholotsho have recently been hit by an exodus of key players and with Sweswe likely to leave, Iziqholo Zezhwane might be in the hunt for a replacement soon.