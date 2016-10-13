Fees Must Fall slams ‘thuggery of rogue elements’ at CPUT

Cape Town — The CPUT Fees Must Fall movement yesterday distanced itself from the property damage which occurred at its Bellville campus in the early hours of the morning, labelling it “thuggery coming from rogue elements who wish to hijack and appropriate the good name of our genuine struggle”.

According to a statement issued on its Facebook page, the group said it was committed to avoiding violence, decrying the arson and vandalism as acts perpetrated “with the express intent of making us lose public sympathy and credibility”, saying it was being committed by “charlatans and counter-revolutionaries”.

“Fees Must Fall also holds the strong view that the refusal/inability of the Vice Chancellor to engage in meaningful dialogue with the campus community via appropriate structures such as a University General Assembly has allowed both frustration and opportunism to set in,” the statement reads.

It said the group had for the past two weeks engaged in peaceful protests, using “non-violent means and strategies” which they plan to continue.

“[The CPUT community] must not be distracted by rogue elements who have been deployed to dilute the credibility and genuineness of our struggle.

“We remain resolute that ours is a principled struggle born out of necessity, nurtured by a love for our people and the belief that we are at the cusp of a brighter future, with free decolonised education ushering us into the era of African knowledge centres.”

Two security guards were hospitalised after they were allegedly locked in a burning building at the CPUT’s Bellville campus around 00:00. Police spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer said no arrests had been made yet.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the main administration building was pelted with stones before being set alight.

The security office at the main entrance to the campus went up in flames and there was damage to two vehicles.

A building was also torched at the institution’s Cape Town campus overnight. On Tuesday, 19 students were arrested at CPUT’s Bellville, Cape Town and Mowbray campuses after clashes with police.

Meanwhile, the clergy are prepared to be a buffer zone between students and police should the need arise, Bishop Gary Rivas told journalists yesterday morning.

Over 40 clergy had already arrived at Wits University’s Great Hall in support of the students.

Rivas said more clergy were making their way to the institution. “We are obviously very concerned with the level of violence that has been taking place in the campuses. We are making a call and asking the police to leave the campus . . . If the police won’t move off and we can’t control the elements and the retaliation, the clergy are prepared to stand as a buffer zone between the police and the students,” he said.

Rivas told journalists that the clergy had been making calls to the police and private security to leave university campuses, but to no avail.

He said the clergy were prepared for any consequence as a result of their action during student protests.

“The police have been told there is no one who deserves special treatment… A catholic priest was shot. You heard the Acting (Police) Commissioner (Khomotso Phahlane) say ‘What is so special about a priest?’ The police have clearly given orders that no matter what happens, they shoot or do whatever needs to be done. They don’t really care who you are,” he said. — AP