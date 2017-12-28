Festive boom for tourism

Nonsikelelo Moyo in Victoria Falls

THIS year’s festive season is the busiest in years with tour operators recording brisk business, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has said.

Major hotels are running out of space as more tourists flock major resort areas said ZTA spokesperson Mr Sugar Chagonda.

He said Victoria Falls, for instance, has been packed with tourists in the last few days with all recreational sites a hive of activity.

“Tourism activity has been on an increase this festive season with Nyanga where most tour operators are fully booked and in Victoria Falls where accommodation is scarce at the moment,” said Mr Chagonda.

He said leisure tourism and the upcoming Victoria Falls carnival this week were major crowd pullers.

“This is something good for tourism because it’s been quite busy and the situation has been like this due to events like Victoria Falls carnival and even people coming for leisure.

“All along the tourism sector has been busy with domestic tourism related to business with people coming for workshops, but the festive season has indicated that a lot of traffic is due to leisure tourism,” said Mr Chagonda.

He attributed the busy festive season to the new political dispensation, which he said has assisted in marketing the country as a favourable tourist destination as most countries are willing to give the country support. Mr Chagonda said indications show a general increase in demand for tourism services around the world.

“Feedback from source markets as well as regional and international markets is indicating that there has been a lot of inquiries about Zimbabwe. So, we are still looking forward to receiving more tourists in the coming years. The numbers are likely to increase,” he said.

Mr Chagonda said the festive season has always attracted a high number of tourists but this year it went a step up. In Victoria Falls tourists are in for a treat as prices were not increased and there are packages such as ‘Ticket to adventure” that enables tourists to get discounts when they book for activities in groups.

Activities on offer include helicopter flight, boat cruise, white water rafting, bungee jumping, bridge tour, gorge swing, guided tour of the Rainforest, village tour, boiling pot hike and game drives. Most services cost between $50 and $200. A tour of the Rainforest costs $7 for locals and $20 for Southern African tourists and $30 for those from outside the region. — @nonsy_m.