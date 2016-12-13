FESTIVE DEATHS: 112 killed in road accidents

Crime Reporter

Over 100 people died in road accidents countrywide last month alone and nearly 700 were injured, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said on Monday.

These were recorded from 99 road traffic accidents.

The statistics come at a time Zimbabweans are preparing for the festive season.

Police expressed concern over the increase in fatal road accidents and have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, especially during the festive season.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said it was important to observe road laws.

She said violators face arrest.

“For the record, it is disheartening to note that during the month of November alone, we recorded a total of 99 fatal road accidents that claimed 112 people. A total of 692 people were injured in separate road accidents during the same month,” she said.

“We implore motorists to observe all traffic laws as they travel to different destinations.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said it was important for motorists to plan their journeys and avoid travelling at night.

“We also entreat public service operators to desist from over-burdening drivers by carrying out incentivised extra trips as fatigue will catch up with them leading to accidents,” she said.

She reminded motorists that speeding and overloading were offences punishable at law.

Drivers have also been dissuaded from crossing flooded rivers and bridges.

“They should also avoid driving while drunk or under the influence of alcohol. Motorists should check that their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on journeys.

“The police will not hesitate to impound all defective vehicles and arrest all those who flout the rules of the road,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

Early last month, police said they were concerned with a surge in fatal road accidents caused by tyre bursts.

They said six percent of fatal accidents that occurred in August were due to tyre bursts.

This was blamed on use of second hand tyres.

Use of tyres that do not conform to technical standards, high temperatures, overloading and speeding were cited as some of the reasons for tyre bursts.

Other causes include incorrect tyre pressure which changes the shape of tyres.

Under-inflation, tyre size and potholes have also contributed to tyre bursts.

In August, the police and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe carried out research on accidents involving tyre bursts, following a series of fatal road accidents.

Indications were that the research results could lead to legislation compelling motorists who import second hand vehicles from Asia and Europe to change tyres before use in Zimbabwe.