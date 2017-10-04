Fight stopper stabbed to death

A 28-YEAR-OLD Mangwe mine worker allegedly stabbed his workmate to death after he restrained him from attacking their colleagues during a drinking spree.

Kholisani Nyoni from Binga who works at Nubobs Mine in Mphoengs was not asked to plead when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere facing murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to October 12.

Mr Manwere advised Nyoni to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Charles Nyatsine said Nyoni stabbed Ngozo Sibanda who is from Tshitshi area several times all over the body with an okapi knife on September 25.

He said Sibanda died the following day while he was admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

“On 25 September Nyoni was drinking beer with other mine workers and among them was Sibanda. After Nyoni became drunk he had a misunderstanding with other mine workers and threatened to beat them up.

“Sibanda pulled him away from the others and persuaded Nyoni to desist from causing commotion and they left the scene,” he said.

Mr Nyatsine said on their way home from the beer drink Nyoni confronted Sibanda for having restrained him.

Sibanda tried to calm Nyoni down but he started accusing him of conniving with his enemies.

Nyoni pulled out an okapi knife from his trousers pocket and stabbed Sibanda several times all over the body, leaving his intestines protruding.

Nyoni also stabbed Sibanda’s private parts.

Sibanda was referred to UBH where he died the following day as a result of the injuries he sustained in the attack.

@DubeMatutu