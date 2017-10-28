With less than two months to go until Cassper Nyovest attempts to make history as the first SA hip-hop artiste to fill FNB Stadium in Johannesburg‚ the star’s team is working around the clock to secure sponsors for the event and avoid making a loss.

Cassper’s manager Lerato “T-Lee” Moiloa said the musician would foot the R15 million bill if big money partners do not come on board.

“We’ve been chasing a number of sponsors for months and all we get is excuses and delays. We have some partners, but no major sponsor‚ so we’ll have to finance the show largely ourselves.

“As Cassper’s team, we have to make sure that he does not make a loss from the event so we are working to at least break even‚” T-Lee said.

He explained that by applying some of the painful lessons learnt while planning the star’s #FillUpOrlandoStadium concert last year‚ the team would be able to reduce the bill to R13 million. Still‚ sound and production remained the biggest costs and is something they will not compromise on.

T-Lee said Cassper was disappointed at the lack of interest and investment from local businesses‚ especially after the rapper had proven his value with sold-out shows for two years in a row.

“It’s concerning that we’ve proven our value before‚ but we still don’t get respect. We’re struggling for funding while international acts are given massive incentives to come here.

“Sponsors pay international acts for limited exposure, but we can offer so much more exposure to local brands.

“We’ve invited international media to cover the event and it’s truly an international event‚ but not enough people are taking a chance on us‚” T-Lee added.

Cassper told TshisaLIVE in September he would not compromise on the show and it would continue as planned‚ even if he could not find funding.

“Last year we did something incredible. The year before we created a stage that was amazing and ended up being spoken about around the world.

“The show will be about Africa‚ because we want to show off what this continent can do‚ but with insane technology and production.” — SundayWorld