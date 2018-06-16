Fire razes clinic’s staff quarters

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

NURSES and their families escaped death after staff quarters were gutted by fire at St Paul’s Mission Clinic in Lupane on Thursday night.

Authorities are now appealing for $150 000 for renovations.

Acting Bulawayo chief fire officer Mr Edward Mpofu confirmed the incident.

Mr Mpofu said they were only called to the scene two hours after the fire so nothing could be salvaged.

He said those at the scene started by calling the police and Kusile Rural District Council officials.

“In the case of fire, the first port of call is the Fire Brigade. All these other stakeholders can come in later. We must all strive to save life and property. I advise the public that in the event of fire, get hold of the Fire Brigade immediately,” said Mr Mpofu.

“We got the call at 22:18pm and only to hear that the fire had started at around at 19:30pm.”

A block with 12 apartments used as staff quarters by mostly nurses and their families was reduced to a shell.

“There was no electricity. We suspect that carelessly discarded lit materials could have caused the fire. Coals taken into the building to warm relish could have burnt a material that caused the fire,” Mr Mpofu said.

Lupane District Administrator Ms Ennety Sithole said the hospital needs help to rebuild the damaged building. She said about $150 000 is needed for renovations.

The damaged building also housed four pupils from Mandlethu Secondary School.

“We are appealing for any assistance be it in cash or kind. We are in a dire situation and we do not know how we are going to survive as these people will need shelter,” she said.

Ms Sithole said they needed building material, food blankets and clothing for affected people.

The Lupane DA said a team was on site compiling a report for the Civil Protection Unit to ascertain the extent of the damage.

Ms Sithole said they need tents for shelter until permanent structures are in place.

“This happened at a very difficult time. Its winter and people need shelter, warm clothing and blankets to be comfortable under the harsh conditions. We pray that we get assistance so that we can make do at this time,” said the DA. — @andile_tshuma