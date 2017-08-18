Firewood gatherers stumble upon murder victim’s body

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THE body of an unidentified man has been found with a deep cut on the left side of his neck and several other wounds in a suspected case of murder.

The man’s clothes were blood stained and his body was found at a site where some people poach sand in Mazwi Game Park near St Peter’s Village on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

Villagers suspect that the man could have been a sand poacher who was killed following some differences, but he is not known in the area.

Some villagers who were searching for firewood stumbled on the body on Sunday morning.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

She said police were appealing to members of the public to assist in identifying the body.

Insp Simango said those with information that may lead to the arrest of those behind the murder should approach their nearest police station. “

An unidentified body of a man was discovered by villagers in St Peter’s who were searching for firewood in the bush. The man was lying facing upwards and had a deep cut on the left side of his neck. The body was in a decomposed state and we are treating the matter as suspected murder. Investigations are underway.

“The unknown man could be aged between 40 and 50-years-old, with a stout body, 1,5 metres tall, bald headed and dark in complexion,” she said.

Insp Simango said the body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post mortem.

She appealed to members of the public who may have missing male relatives to go to the UBH mortuary to identify the body.

“We also appeal to anyone with information on the death of this man to report to their nearest police station,” Insp Simango said.

When The Chronicle visited the alleged murder scene, villagers said they were still in shock. A villager, Mr Dumisani Sibanda, said:

“It is sad to die in such a way, having your neck cut like a chicken and worse being found in a decomposing state. It is inhuman to kill and dump a person as if he is some animal. Whoever did that to this man will have bad luck because they killed him in a painful way.”

He said the deceased was not known in the area.There have been a number of murder cases reported in Bulawayo and some of those killed were attacked over petty issues.-@winnie_masara