First Lady assures nation

THE First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, who has been endorsed by all party structures to occupy the post of Vice President, yesterday assured the nation that she will help President Mugabe towards economic prosperity.

She was addressing thousands of party supporters at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare who had gathered to show solidarity with the First Family after she was booed by misguided elements during the 9th Presidential party youth interface in Bulawayo last Saturday.

“He, (President Mugabe) is also my President. I love my President. I respect my President. I will help him to make this country prosper,” said Amai Mugabe to a wild applause from the floor.

She assured President Mugabe that the Women’s League and all party structures were behind him whether in happier times or bad moments.

Amai Mugabe said President Mugabe was an anointed leader by God and only the Almighty could decide his fate and not some ambitious people who wanted to take leadership positions through unorthodox means.

“You are anointed, President. No one is going to remove you. When God decides to take you, things will happen according to God’s plan,” said Amai Mugabe as she quoted biblical scriptures.

She implored people to pray to God and accept that which they could not change in life.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF secretary for youth, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga said events in Bulawayo where people booed the First Lady were as a result of infiltration by unruly elements.

“What happened in Bulawayo was as a result of infiltration and that did not please the Youth League alone but even God. We want to apologise profusely for that. Whenever there is a good thing happening, Satan would always want to come in but we want to assure you that it will not happen again,” said Cde Chipanga.

He commended President Mugabe for sacking former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying that was long overdue.

He said Hurungwe East MP Cde Sarah Mahoka and Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Mandi Chimene were on record warning Cde Mnangagwa over his unbridled ambitions.

“We want to thank you Your Excellency, for exercising your powers. People should know that there is only one centre of power,” said Cde Chipanga.

He reiterated the need to have a woman as one of the Vice Presidents, saying that was consistent with a resolution that was passed in Victoria Falls a few years ago during the Zanu-PF annual people’s conference.

“As Youth League, we have assessed who possibly can take up that position and we feel that no any other person other than First Lady Dr Amai Mugabe. People in Zimbabwe are now addicted to the name Mugabe,” said Cde Chipanga.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration, Cde Ignatious Chombo said people who booed the First Lady were bused from places like Kwekwe, the home town of fired former Vice President Mnangagwa.

“All our Presidential interfaces have been going on well except Interface number nine. Instead of pulling in one direction, others pulled in a different direction. Buses were hired from Kwekwe to Bulawayo to boo the First Lady,” said Cde Chombo.

He denounced factionalism and said it was understood that former VP Mnangagwa skipped the border to neighbouring Mozambique.