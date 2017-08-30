First Lady initiates chicken project

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, has initiated a chicken rearing project to empower Zanu-PF Women’s League members countrywide.

To kick start the programme, women in Lupane district of Matabeleland North province with Binga and Hwange districts also attending, are being trained to rear chickens.

The training is being facilitated by officials from Irvine’s, a giant in the poultry industry.

More women from Umguza, Nkayi and Tsholotsho districts will receive their training tomorrow.

Matabeleland North Women’s League provincial chairperson Cde Medeline Bhebhe said through the chicken project, Dr Mugabe was responding to lack of opportunities among women which has seen them being highly dependent on men.

“It has been noted that women are lagging behind when it comes to education and empowerment programmes. The First Lady believes this is a serious disadvantage for women as most of them are dependent on their male counterparts for sustainability. The First Lady has come up with a poultry project to empower disadvantaged women,” said Cde Bhebhe.

“Before giving the women the chicks, she realised the need to educate them on how to nurture them. Most of the chicks that were given to the women earlier, died before reaching maturity. It’s not clear whether this was because of the heavy rains or due to lack of knowledge on how to keep them. Umama said if she is to dispatch more chicks, women should be taught how to keep them.”

Cde Bhebhe could not disclose the number of women who are set to benefit from the programme saying over 400 women would be trained.

She said it was the First Lady’s hope that women would form groups in the chicken rearing programme.

Cde Bhebhe said the empowerment of women can help tackle some social ills such as child marriages and prostitution.

She said the issue of child marriages and prostitution was a serious concern in rural and mining areas.

“Education is a key empowerment tool because once women are empowered they can pay for their children’s school fees.

“We have a lot of young girls who are out of school and engaging in anti-social behaviour. We are living in the era of HIV and Aids but due to lack of education, young girls are being married before they fully mature. There are a lot of girls engaging in prostitution in mining areas, so many children are contracting diseases in these areas,” Cde Bhebhe said.

She said health education campaigns should be conducted in mining areas to save children from contracting HIV among other sexually transmitted diseases.

