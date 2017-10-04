First Lady speaks on Mazowe projects

Tendai Mugabe, Harare Bureau

First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe says she does not shout about her philanthropic work in Mazowe but the projects on the ground and the good work she is doing for the people of Zimbabwe speak for themselves.

Contrary to reports peddled in some sections of the private media that she was grabbing land in Mazowe for self enrichment, Dr Mugabe said she was undertaking life changing projects benefiting the generality of Zimbabweans.

She said her work was not aimed at receiving public adoration but came from the heart.

The First Lady made these remarks while addressing a group of business people of African origin based in the United Kingdom who visited her Mazowe Children’s Home and the Amai Mugabe Junior and Secondary schools yesterday.

Apart from the Children’s Home and the two schools in Mazowe, Dr Mugabe said work was already underway to construct a university to be named after President Mugabe in the same area.

She said land was already available for that project but as usual a lot of noise would be made alleging that she was grabbing more land.

“So I am going to construct a university in the President’s name – Robert Mugabe,” she said.

“We are already working on that. It’s in incubation process. We are working on that with some Professors from other universities and the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development. We want to establish the Robert Mugabe University on the foot of the beautiful mountain that you see. So more land has been availed for that purpose and I know you are going to hear lots of noises that here she is, there she goes again.

“She is taking more and more land. She is not utilising it but I know you are going to be our ambassadors. Let the truth be told and the truth will speak for itself and the work will speak on my behalf. I don’t really shout about the things that I do. I go out, I meet people, I attend conferences, I meet First Ladies but really I don’t talk about this. Never. I don’t talk but I say let the tangible work on the ground speak for itself and on my behalf.”

Dr Mugabe continued: “It’s unfortunate that when you hear about me specifically you always hear that she has taken this land to enrich herself and her family. Of course the people here are my family because they are Africans, they are Zimbabweans. What’s wrong with that? If I am taking to share with my own people that’s how it should be. It’s ours. I said it’s not by coincidence that we are here on this soil. It’s our space. We were given by God. He created it for us. We are supposed to benefit from it and we should not shy away from that. We should be proud, stand tall, walk tall.”

Dr Mugabe said Zimbabwe was a peaceful and God loving nation contrary to negative reports peddled in the Western media. She said Zimbabwe was blessed under the leadership of President Mugabe who realised that attaining political independence alone was not enough and championed economic empowerment programme benefiting the people.

Dr Mugabe also took time to narrate how she started the Mazowe projects that had now become a centre of attraction in Mazowe.

She said she wanted to lead by example as the First Lady in spearheading the Land Reform Programme.

She said she got assistance from President Mugabe who started talking to people who could assist her and there was overwhelming response, especially from the Chinese.

“I saw the hand of God, the power of God. People were just coming in but mostly the Chinese people. They helped me to put up this place,” said Dr Mugabe.

She said the Chinese Government poured $7 million in the construction of the Junior School.

The school was completed in a record 10 months instead of the scheduled 16 months.

Dr Mugabe also highlighted that she started the Children’s Home with 15 children but now had 94.

She added that the Children’s Home had the capacity to carry 1 000 children and all the children would be weaned after they were gainfully employed.

Leader of the delegation Ms Shanice Lindsay said she was of African origin although she was born in Jamaica.