First Lady’s charity work continues to touch vulnerable communities

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s charity works have continued to touch the vulnerable in society and this time she has funded the drilling of a borehole for the Cabatsha community on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

Prior to the drilling of the borehole in Cabatsha, the community, located after Trenance suburb, did not have consistent water supplies.

The Bulawayo City Council delivered water to villagers twice a week using bowsers after complaints that they were vandalising water pipes to access the commodity.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs, Cde Angeline Masuku, yesterday commissioned the borehole on behalf of the First Lady.

Cde Masuku said in funding the drilling of the borehole, the First Lady had not just responded to the immediate challenges of the community but had also empowered them to start income generating projects.

“She listened to your pleas when your aspiring MP Cde Mlungisi (Moyo) presented them to her. She funded the drilling of this borehole. The First Lady through her charity works has been touching a lot of vulnerable people. She has visited some communities that even Government Ministers have never reached,” said Cde Masuku.

She hailed Amai Mnangagwa for concentrating her energies on uplifting communities that are downtrodden. The Provincial Minister said through her works she has restored the dignity of Zimbabwean women.

Cde Masuku said the Cabatsha community, which falls under Bulawayo Central Constituency, should pay gratitude to the First Lady by voting for Zanu-PF in the coming elections.

“The only way you can thank the First Lady is through voting for President Mnangagwa because if he remains the President, she will also remain a First Lady meaning she can do other projects for you as well,” she said.

Cde Masuku said she was going to advocate for the regularisation of the area so that proper houses are built. Turning to the election campaign, Cde Masuku said the electorate should vote for a reformed Zanu-PF.

She said the public should vote for continuity under President Mnangagwa’s leadership who is pushing for investment and turning around the economy under the new dispensation.

Cde Masuku said investors were also coming to Bulawayo. “We’ve met with investors who are going to open Ekusileni Hospital (Sharda Group of Institutions). They said when they open the hospital they will also train Zimbabwean doctors to become specialists. Also one of the Zanu-PF candidates has vowed that he will be opening a solar geyser plant in Bulawayo in August,” she said.

“He also promised to open a cellphone assembly company in the same month. All these developments will benefit our people. Our children will get jobs.”

Cde Masuku said the licensing of companies that will operate in Bulawayo under the Special Economic Zones is expected to start today.

She also touched on devolution of power saying provinces will now determine their priorities while empowering local people.

Cde Masuku called for peace ahead of the coming elections. — @nqotshili