Fisherman battles for life after croc attack

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A MAN from Mwenezi was severely injured on his right leg when a crocodile attacked him during a fishing expedition.

Mr Munei Hofisi (47) of Munhundugwe Village under Chief Mawarire is battling for his life at Matibi Rural Hospital after being attacked by the crocodile while fishing in Pambe Dam in Mwenezi.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Saturday at around 3PM when Mr Hofisi was fishing using nets.

“Mr Hofisi survived the attack but had his right leg badly injured. He was rushed to Matibi Rural Hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be critical,” said Insp Mazula.

She appealed to members of the public not to fish in crocodile infested water bodies as this leads to loss of precious lives.

According to a relative, Mr Albert Hofisi (34), Munei left home with his brother at around 2PM intending to catch fish using nets and was attacked from behind while fishing.

“Mr Hofisi left home at around 2 PM for Pambe Dam for a fishing expedition. While at the dam setting nets at around 3 PM, he was attacked by a crocodile from behind and sustained serious injuries on his right leg,” he said.

“His leg looked like it had been chopped by a machete.”

Other fishermen administered first aid on Mr Hofisi and bandaged the leg before he was rushed to hospital.

