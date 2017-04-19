Fishing expedition ends in tragedy for Gweru pupil

Sharon Chiware, Midlands Reporter

A FORM Five pupil at Chaplin High School allegedly drowned while fishing with three friends in Gweru’s Ngamo Dam.

Tatenda Mpashe Ndwangu (17) of House Number 898 Mkoba 4, Gweru, drowned at Ngamo dam on Saturday at around 11 AM.

Renius Tafadzwa, Ndwangu’s neighbour, told The Chronicle that tragedy struck when the boys decided to swim across the dam.

“The four boys decided to cross the dam to the other side and fish from there. The now deceased could not hold up anymore. He tried to get help from one of his friends who was swimming behind him but it was too late and he drowned”, said the neighbour.

One of the friends rushed to get help from a police officer.

The police sub-aqua unit started searching for Ndwangu on the same day at around 12 noon.

Midlands Acting Police Spokesperson Inspector Ethel Mukwende could not be reached for comment on her mobile phone.

In an unrelated incident, a one-year-old girl allegedly drowned in a bucket full of water after she was left in her brother’s care.

Nokutenda Shumba drowned in a 20 litre bucket which was full of water in Mkoba 13 Gweru on April 14.

Midlands Acting spokesperson inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the sudden death.

“I can confirm that a sudden death incident occurred in Mkoba 13, Gweru on April 14 at around 10 AM. The now deceased drowned in a 20 litre bucket,” she said.

“The deceased’s mother Ms Rudo Kamajera (38) had left her two children playing outside while she took a bath,” said Insp Mukwende.

She said when Ms Kamajera was done, she asked Pride, the deceased’s brother, where his little sister was.

“Pride told his mother that he did not know where she was. The now deceased had already drowned,” said Insp Mukwende.

She said Ms Kamajera retrieved the tot from the bucket and rushed her to Mkoba Poly Clinic where she was declared dead on arrival.

