Five SA clubs eye Mutizwa

FORMER Highlanders’ striker Knox Mutizwa is on the radar of five Absa Premiership clubs and the player says he will only be make up his mind which one to join by the end of this week.

Mutizwa was loaned to Golden Arrows by Bidvest Wits and he scored five crucial goals in 14 appearances during his six-month stint to help Arrows finish in the top eight for the first time since 2008.

He returns to his parent club Wits next month, but Arrows and three other clubs have already expressed interest in his services.

Arrows’ coach Clinton Larsen is hoping Mutizwa, who settled swiftly at Abafana Bes’thende alongside Zimbabwean compatriots Danny Phiri and Kudakwashe Mahachi, will want another dance with the Durban side that gave him sanctuary after finding it difficult to break into the Absa Premiership champions’ first team.

Larsen believes Abafana Bes’thende provided a warm environment for Mutizwa to find his feet in Durban. While Mutizwa refused to name the clubs that are after his signature, sources close to him said Polokwane City, Bloemfontein Celtics and Ajax Cape Town are trying to lure the goal poacher.

“It’s true that three clubs have made inquiries about me, but I will not name them for now. I must, however, mention that I enjoyed my loan spell at Golden Arrows and the final decision will be made by the end of this week,” said Mutizwa, who is back in Bulawayo for the off-season.

Ajax Cape Town coach Stanley Menzo has already stated that he is on the hunt for a striker after the club’s top scorer in all competitions last season Prince Nxumalo managed just six goals.

“We know that’s a problem, and it’s a department where we need to try and find stronger players who can help us,” Menzo said.

“We know that we have to score goals. Scoring goals is not only a striker’s job, but the whole team has to score more goals and deliver more chances for a striker to score. But yes, upfront we need more power, more danger. If you want to win, you have to score more goals,” Menzo is quoted by Kickoff online.

Indications though are that Mutizwa, overlooked for the Warriors’ Total Afcon qualifier preparations, will want a return to Golden Arrows.

