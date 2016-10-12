Float shares, Bosso told. . . Let members become shareholders: Tshinga Dube

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ long-time benefactor Tshinga Dube has come out in support of floating shares for the club as a way of turning it into a financially viable entity.

Dube, who is also the Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees, said the only way Bosso can remain alive was to float shares.

“Members can then become shareholders because we need to move with the times. This business of thinking like those who founded the club in 1926 must stop. Highlanders should be owning a stadium and even a plane; why not? Bosso is a brand,” said Dube.

He said if properly managed, Highlanders could be one of the richest clubs in Africa.

“Let’s not think like those who founded the club; it was then and it is now. We need to move with the times, but you hear people talking of a community club; do they know what that means?”

Highlanders are reeling in debt of just under a million dollars and the club is going through a transformation phase, but members are yet to agree on a route to reach that destination.

There are those that are against the idea of selling shares, who argue that some cash barons, who have no connection with the club’s history and culture might use their financial muscle to take over the club.

“If shares cannot be sold, then let someone buy it, but if that happens, the person might decide to do anything he wants with the club and I don’t think people might want that,” said Dube.

