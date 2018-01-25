Flying Bantu rope in Ilanga soundman

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICTORIA Falls’ Flying Bantu has collaborated with former Ilanga sound engineer Keith Farquharson in its upcoming album.

Ilanga is one of the country’s great bands to emerge in the 80s and was made up of Busie Ncube, the late Don Gumbo, Cde Chinx, Virgillio Ignacia and Andy Brown (late) as well as Gibson Batishta, Adam Chisvo, Munya Brown, Gibson Nyoni and Farquharson.

Ilanga became a household name after releasing its popular song, True love.

Tinashe Maoneni who is Flying Bantu’s lead vocalist said his band was working with Farquharson on its debut album which is set to be released in the next few months.

“We are working on our debut album which we are recording in Cape Town at the Academy of Sound Engineering. We are working with former Ilanga’s Keith Farquharson who is our engineer/producer on this album,” said Maoneni.

Farquharson is a force to reckon with having won the South African Music Awards (Sama) for the best sound engineer in 2011 and opened the Academy of Sound Engineering with college branches in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The engineer has worked with big artistes such as South Africa’s award winning Freshlyground, music icon Oliver Mtukudzi and Chiwoniso Maraire as well as Alexio, Willom Tight, Netsayi and Mann Friday.

Maoneni said the album is not yet titled but will have 10 tracks.

The album comes after a five-track ‘Extended Player’ (EP) titled “Cruising Attitude” which was released early last year to test waters.

“Our new album will have 10 tracks with the message of love and togetherness which defines Zimbabwe as well as bring out an African expression as we sing in English, Ndebele and Shona.

“The EP was an experiment and space holder to introduce Flying Bantu to the people,” he said.

An EP album is a collection of songs but shorter than an album and is used to raise awareness of a band’s talent.

At last year’s Victoria Falls carnival, Flying Bantu-made up of Amkela Moyo (lead guitar), Bongani Ngema (bass guitar) and Sam Gulubane (drums), warmed the stage for Mi Casa and Black Coffee.

Maoneni said sharing the stage with such great names was a humbling experience and a confidence booster for their world touring band.

He said this year they would hold a number of shows and were considering more collabos with other artists.

