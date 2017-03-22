Footballer explains interview thanking wife and girlfriend

Mohammed Anas has revealed that he was in fact thanking his daughter, and not his girlfriend, following a mix-up in a post-match interview.

The 22-year-old, who plays for South African side Free State Stars, saw his video go viral after bizarrely thanking both his wife and his girlfriend, having been adjudged Man of the Match in the league clash with Ajax Cape Town.

But, rather than dwell on the embarrassing slip of the tongue, Anas made a joke of the attention he has received.

“I’m famous now – people around the world know me,” Anas explained, as reported by The Mirror. “My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend.

That’s what I was talking about. I don’t have a girlfriend.

“I love her so much. She’s given me two beautiful children.

“She is fine. She knows what kind of man I am so I am not worried.”

In his now famous speech, Anas said: “Thank you very much for giving me this. And I appreciate my fans, also my wife and my girlfriend… I mean my wife, sorry to say. I’m sorry, my wife.”

The video has reportedly clocked up over 250,000 views on YouTube as well as other social media sites.— Goal.com.