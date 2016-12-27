Foreign-based Warriors troop in

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SIXTEEN foreign-based Warriors were last night expected to report for duty in Harare to start preparations for the Total African Cup of Nations to be played in Gabon from January 14 to February 5, 2017.

The 16 are part of the 31-member provisional squad called up by national team coach Callisto Pasuwa.

Defenders Czech Republic-based Costa Nhamoinesu, Bruce Kangwa of Azam in Tanzania, the South Africa-based duo of Blessing Moyo and Onismor Bhasera as well as Oscar Machapa, who plies his trade in the DRC.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ poster boy Khama Billiat, who is in the running for the Caf African Player of the Year for players based on the continent, Golden Arrows’ duo of Danny Phiri and Kudakwashe Mahachi, Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande and Netherlands-based Marvelous Nakamba, Cuthbert Malajila of Bidvest Wits, Maritzburg’s Evans Rusike, Knowledge Musona of Belgium outfit KV Oostende, China-based Nyasha Mushekwi, Mathew Rusike, who plays for Helsingborgs IF and Orlando Pirates’ top marksman Tendai Ndoro were all set to report for camp last night.

Sweden-based Tinotenda Kadewere travelled to West Africa with the locally-based Warriors that played Cote d’Ivoire in a friendly last night.

Warriors’ manager Sharrif Mussa said they expect to start their programme today, with the locally-based players expected to join the foreign legion for full training tomorrow.

“All foreign-based players are expected in camp tonight and we will be able to know who is not in tomorrow. They will train under assistant coach Chaminuka before they are joined by the locally-based players, who are on duty in Cote d’Ivoire,” said Mussa.

Some locally-based players in the provisional squad include Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year Hardlife Zvirekwi, Chicken Inn’s central defenders Teenage Hadebe and Lawrence Mhlanga, Ngezi Platinum’s Liberty Chakoroma, Raphael Kutinyu, Ronald Chitiyo and Highlanders FC’s Tendai Ndlovu.

Dynamos defender Elisha Muroiwa has also returned to the national team following an injury induced sabbatical.

The Warriors are expected to play another friendly match against Cameroon on January 10.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (How Mine), Tatenda Mukuruva (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum), Takabva Mawaya (Hwange)

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu (AC Sparta Praha), Blessing Moyo (Maritzburg United), Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC), Elisha Muroiwa (Dynamos), Hardlife Zvirekwi (Caps United), Oscar Machapa (AS Vita Club), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United), Lawrence Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Tendai Ndlovu (Highlanders)

Midfielders: Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns), Raphael Kutinyu (Chicken Inn), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows), Marshall Mudehwe (FC Platinum), Talent Chawapiwa (ZPC Kariba), Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem), Ronald Chitiyo (Harare City)

Strikers: Cuthbert Malajila (Bidvest Wits), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang), Mathew Rusike (Helsingborgs IF), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF). —

