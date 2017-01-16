Former Barbourfields caretaker dies

Crystabel Chikayi, Chronicle Reporter

A 71-YEAR-OLD man who worked at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo for 44 years as a caretaker, has died.

Edward Daniel Nkomo died after complaining of chest pains last Thursday at his homestead in Inyathi where he was living since retiring in 2011.

His son Mr Danisa Nkomo (46) told The Chronicle yesterday that his father died before he could be taken to hospital.

Mr Nkomo said his father lived in Pumula East suburb during his working days before retiring due to old age.

He said when he started school in 1978, his father had long started working at the stadium.

“I have lost a great, loving father. He was my mentor, a peaceful man who loved his family. There is a lot I can say about him and my words would fill the biggest pool in the world. The gap he has left will never be filled; his love for family was endless,” Mr Nkomo said.

He said his father was familiar with all football teams in Zimbabwe.

Mr Nkomo said the former stadium caretaker would be buried at West Park cemetery today.

“My father loved his job as much as he loved soccer. When I started my primary education in 1978 he had already started working as a caretaker at Barbourfields Stadium. Wayengu Mantengwane, he was a strong supporter of Highlanders,” he said.

Edward is survived by two wives, Agnes and Mavis, 17 children and 36 grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at House number 8835 Pumula East.

