Former maid, cops in revenge robbery

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A MAID from Bulawayo who was fired from work allegedly recruited uniformed police officers to assist her in beating up and robbing a woman who had replaced her.

Nomthandazo Mbele (22) allegedly went on her revenge mission with three cops, two in uniform, and an unnamed woman.

She told a court she wanted a $50 balance that her former employer owed her but instead found her replacement alone at the house in Tshabalala suburb where she used to work.

A court heard how two of the three male cops manhandled Miss Sizalobuhle Dube (19) while Mbele and the woman stole her cellphone which was on a charger.

State allegations are that Mbele and her four accomplices, who are still at large, drove to her former boss’ house in Tshabalala in a Honda Fit.

One of the cops allegedly slapped Miss Dube once in the face while the other one shoved her and she hit against a wall.

Mbele pleaded not guilty to a robbery charge before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

She told the court that one of her accomplices removed the phone from the charger.

She did not name her alleged accomplices.

Mr Ncube remanded Mbele in custody to June 15 for trial before Magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on Friday last week at 3PM, Mbele and the police officers approached Dube and claimed that they had talked to her boss and she had authorised them to get $50 from her.

“Accused person and her accomplices told complainant that they had called her boss. They said her boss said she should give them $50. Complainant told them she knew nothing about her boss’ money and they got furious,” said Mr Mageza.

He said Mbele went on to remove Dube’s phone from the charger.

“Accused snatched complainant’s cellphone from the charger. One of the officers slapped complainant and one pushed her against a wall. One of them further instructed accused not to leave complainant’s cellphone behind as she had refused to give them the $50.”

