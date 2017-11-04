Former Perm Sec Dr Elizabeth Xaba dies

Daniel Nemukuyu, Harare Bureau

Health Services Board (HSB) deputy chairperson and former Health and Child Care permanent secretary Dr Elizabeth Xaba died yesterday.

Mourners are gathered at house number 14248 Heyman Drive, Gunhill in Harare and burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda issued a statement consoling the Xaba family on behalf of the Government yesterday.

“On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, wishes to convey deepest condolences to the Xaba family following the untimely passing on of Dr Elizabeth Xaba this Friday, 3rd November 2017,” read the statement.

The late Dr Xaba served as a medical practitioner in the country’s hospitals and was Gweru City’s Director of Health Services before being appointed permanent secretary for the Health and Child Care Ministry.

Dr Xaba served as a commissioner in the Public Service Commission and lately as vice chairperson of the HSB.

The civil service, Dr Sibanda said, had been robbed of a hard working professional.

“As the civil service and indeed Government as a whole, we are deeply saddened by this cruel blow of fate, which has robbed the nation of a hard working professional who served the country with distinction in various capacities in the health sector,” he said.

Dr Sibanda said the demise of Dr Xaba had left a gap in the civil service and the health sector and the late Dr Xaba shall forever be remembered. “Dr Xaba shall continue to be fondly remembered by her colleagues in Government, all of whom held her in high esteem,” he said. “Our prayers are with the Xaba family.

“May the good Lord grant them the fortitude to cope with this sad occurrence.”